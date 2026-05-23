FPIs withdraw ₹3,325.83cr from Indian shares amid market caution
This week, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) took out ₹3,325.83 crore from Indian shares.
Things started off positive with FPIs buying on May 18 and 19, but by May 20, the mood flipped: ₹3,644.35 crore was sold off in a single day, and withdrawals kept rolling through the week.
It's all part of a bigger wave of caution hitting markets right now.
Domestic investors pumped nearly ₹17,000cr
Global jitters are playing a big role: oil prices are high, the rupee hit an all-time low at ₹96.89 per dollar on May 20, and Moody's downgraded the US sovereign rating to Aa1.
Plus, US bond yields remain stubbornly high, all making investors extra wary about emerging markets like India.
On the bright side, domestic investors stepped up and pumped in nearly ₹17,000 crore to help steady things for now.