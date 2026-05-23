FPIs withdraw ₹3,325.83cr from Indian shares amid market caution

Domestic investors pumped nearly ₹17,000cr

Global jitters are playing a big role: oil prices are high, the rupee hit an all-time low at ₹96.89 per dollar on May 20, and Moody's downgraded the US sovereign rating to Aa1.

Plus, US bond yields remain stubbornly high, all making investors extra wary about emerging markets like India.

On the bright side, domestic investors stepped up and pumped in nearly ₹17,000 crore to help steady things for now.