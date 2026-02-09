Fractal Analytics IPO: Price band set at ₹857-900 per share

What's in it for retail investors?

Funds from the IPO will help boost Fractal's AI business, fuel research and development, and cover capital expenses.

Big names like Quinag Bidco, TPG Fett Holdings, and GLM Family Trust are selling shares.

Before the official launch, Fractal already attracted ₹1,248 crore from anchor investors including SBI Mutual Fund and Morgan Stanley.

If you're curious about grabbing a piece: Up to 75% of the IPO is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 10% to retail folks like us, and 15% to other investors.