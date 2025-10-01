US start-up founder jailed 7 years for $175 JPMorgan fraud

Charlie Javice, the founder of Frank, a start-up that simplified college financial aid applications, has been sentenced to over seven years in prison. The sentence comes after she was found guilty of defrauding JPMorgan Chase out of $175 million by inflating her company's user base. The conviction came in March after a jury found her guilty of conspiracy, bank fraud, and wire fraud charges.

Fraud details I made a choice I'll spend my life regretting: Javice Javice was accused of creating fake records to show that Frank had over four million customers, when in reality it had less than 300,000. Speaking before her sentencing, Javice said she was "haunted that my failure has transformed something meaningful into something infamous." She added, "I made a choice that I will spend my entire life regretting."

Judicial remarks Judge criticizes JPMorgan for lack of due diligence Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein dismissed arguments from Javice's lawyer who sought leniency on the grounds that the sale negotiations were between "a 28-year-old versus 300 investment bankers from the largest bank in the world." However, he also criticized JPMorgan for not conducting proper due diligence. The case drew parallels with Elizabeth Holmes's Theranos fraud scandal.

Appeal process Javice to remain free while appealing verdict Javice, who has been out on a $2 million bail since her 2023 arrest, will remain free while appealing the verdict. A Wharton School of Business graduate, she founded Frank to simplify the complex Free Application for Federal Student Aid form. The company promised to help financially needy students get more aid faster in exchange for a few hundred dollars in fees.