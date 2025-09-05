Freshworks founder Mathrubootham to step down from board in December
Girish Mathrubootham, who started Freshworks, is stepping down from all board positions on December 1, 2025.
The news came out this week in an SEC filing. After leaving, he'll be focusing full-time on his venture fund, Together.
Freshworks's recent financials
Freshworks has been on a roll lately—its AI tools like Freddy AI Copilot and Agent are pulling in over $20 million a year.
In the second quarter of 2025 alone, revenue jumped 18% to $204.7 million.
With CEO Dennis Woodside at the helm, they've even raised their yearly forecast to as much as $829 million.
Board changes ahead
Roxanne Austin steps in as Board Chair after Mathrubootham leaves. She's been Lead Independent Director since 2021.
Her leadership comes as the board shrinks to nine members—so expect some fresh energy at the top.