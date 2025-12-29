From drones to AI, Adani plans ₹1.8L crore defense push

The Adani Group has announced a massive investment of ₹1.8 lakh crore in defense manufacturing for the next year. The investment will focus on enhancing capabilities in unmanned and autonomous systems, as well as advanced guided weapons. This move is part of a larger strategy to strengthen India's future warfare capabilities and make the country self-reliant in defense production.

Strategic shift Adani Defence & Aerospace's rapid deployment transition Adani Defence & Aerospace, a key player in the defense sector, has transitioned from long planning cycles to rapid deployment. Some of its military hardware was used in Operation Sindoor earlier this year. The company plans to invest in unmanned and autonomous systems, advanced guided weapons, sensors and electronics next year. It will also focus on AI-enabled multi-domain operations and enhanced maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities.

Technological advancement Adani's focus on autonomous systems The Adani Group is also focusing on autonomous systems across air, sea, and land domains. These are unmanned platforms that use sensors, software, and secure networks to operate with minimal human intervention. They expand military reach while reducing risk to personnel. In the air, these include UAVs for intelligence gathering missions. At sea they include unmanned surface and underwater vehicles for maritime surveillance tasks. In 2025, its Drishti 10 UAVs were inducted into the Indian Navy and Army.

Successful tests Adani's defense systems pass tri-service trials Adani's counter-drone systems have passed trials by the Army, Navy, and Air Force. The company's Agnikaa loitering munitions showed endurance and resistance to electronic warfare. Its ARKA MANPADS—a shoulder-fired missile system—achieved tri-service deployment readiness within a short time.