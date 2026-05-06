FSB warns private credit to AI firms risks investor losses Business May 06, 2026

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) is sounding the alarm about how much private credit is now flowing into artificial intelligence (AI) companies.

In 2025, over one-third of all private credit deals involved AI firms—way up from just a few years ago.

AI firms have turned to private lenders to fund datacentres and other infrastructure, but the FSB says sudden shifts (like power shortages or too many new projects) could mean big losses for investors and possible project delays or cancelations.