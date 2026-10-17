Cattle feed used to make Priyagold biscuits, says FSSAI
What's the story
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has filed legal proceedings against Surya Food & Agro, the manufacturer of Priyagold biscuits. The action comes after the company was found using cattle feed bran in its biscuit production process. The FSSAI also initiated similar actions against Dodla Dairy and UEIR Organic Foods for serious violations of food safety regulations.
Regulatory inspection
Action taken after inspection
The FSSAI's action against Surya Food & Agro comes after an inspection triggered by a consumer complaint.
The regulator found serious food safety and hygiene deficiencies at the company's facility.
"Bran meant for cattle feed and not intended for human consumption was found being used as a raw material in Priyagold biscuit manufacturing as a source of fiber," it said.
Additional issues
Other deficiencies found during inspection
The FSSAI's inspection also revealed other deficiencies related to plant hygiene, pest control, raw material storage and segregation.
There were also problems with personnel hygiene, premises maintenance and handling of intermediate formulations.
Due to these serious non-compliances seen during the inspection, FSSAI had earlier suspended the license of Surya Food & Agro before initiating legal proceedings against them.
Milk contamination
Dodla Dairy also in dock
In the case of Dodla Dairy, a regulatory sample of 'Full Cream Milk' was collected for analysis.
The Food Analyst declared this sample substandard due to non-conformity with prescribed milk fat specifications.
On appeal by the company, it was sent to Referral Food Laboratory which confirmed that the sample was unsafe due to detergent/caustic soda and substandard due to milk fat below minimum prescribed limit.