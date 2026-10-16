BigBasket, Flipkart among 6 firms penalized by Indian food regulator
What's the story
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has taken action against six food businesses, including BigBasket and Flipkart. The action comes over alleged violations related to hygiene and sanitation, licensing requirements, and misleading health claims on food products. The regulatory measures include the cancellation of one license, suspension of another, an improvement notice to a hotel, and show-cause notices over Freedom Cooking Rice Bran Oil promotion.
License actions
Jhanvitanni's license canceled; DNV Food Products Limited's license suspended
FSSAI has canceled the license of Jhanvitanni with immediate effect, citing persistent non-compliance with food safety requirements.
The company was found to have serious hygiene and sanitation deficiencies at its premises and continued operations despite an earlier suspension.
Separately, FSSAI suspended the license of DNV Food Products Limited after an inspection revealed unhygienic manufacturing, packing, and storage conditions.
Hotel inspection
Improvement notice issued to Radisson Blu Hotel in New Delhi
FSSAI has issued an improvement notice to AB Hotels Limited, which operates Radisson Blu Hotel in New Delhi.
The inspection found multiple food safety and hygiene deficiencies, including rusted machinery, freezer leakage, inadequate refrigeration, and temperature monitoring.
Other issues included poor ventilation, damaged flooring, drainage problems as well as pest-control concerns such as cockroaches and flies.
E-commerce scrutiny
Notices served over misleading health claims on rice bran oil
FSSAI has issued notices to Gemini Edibles & Fats India Limited, Innovative Retail Concepts Private Limited (which operates BigBasket), and Flipkart India Private Limited.
The action was taken over promotional claims related to Freedom Cooking Rice Bran Oil.
The product was advertised on e-commerce platforms and social media with unverified health benefits such as reducing bad cholesterol and maintaining or increasing good cholesterol levels.
Regulatory impact
Need for strict compliance with food safety regulations
The recent enforcement actions highlight FSSAI's focus on food safety compliance across manufacturing units, hotels, and e-commerce platforms.
The cancellation/suspension of licenses is a separate regulatory action from the notices issued over rice bran oil claims and the improvement notice served on Radisson Blu Delhi.
For food businesses, these actions emphasize the need for hygienic production/storage conditions, adherence to licensing requirements, maintaining appropriate compliance records, and ensuring product advertisements don't make unauthorized health claims.