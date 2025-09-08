Galaxy Medicare's ₹22.31cr IPO to open on September 10

Key financial details and IPO timeline

IPO subscriptions close on September 12, allotment happens by September 15, and trading starts on NSE Emerge from September 17.

In FY25 (the year ending March 2025), their revenue went up by about 8% to ₹39.2 crore, but profits slipped nearly 9% to ₹3.37 crore.

Most of the money raised will go toward new machinery for their Bhubaneshwar plant and boosting working capital.