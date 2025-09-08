Air India to offer premium chauffeur services in 17 cities

Air India has teamed up with AVIS India to offer premium chauffeur-driven car services. The partnership aims to improve the travel experience of Air India customers by providing them with exclusive rates and discounts of up to 20%. The service will be available in 17 Indian cities, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, among others.

Enhanced services Premium travel experience Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer of Air India, emphasized the importance of this partnership in delivering premium travel experiences to their guests. He said that with AVIS India, customers can access safe and comfortable ground transportation options. These services are in line with Air India's world-class service standards both on the ground and in the air.

Performance review Market share dipped by 1% in August In July, Air India Group's market share dipped by 1% with 33.08 lakh passengers carried during the month under review. However, despite these challenges, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson remained optimistic about operational gains, such as an on-time performance crossing 80% in August and a growing domestic network with new flights to Jaisalmer and Dehradun, among other destinations.