US stock markets gain as rate cut buzz grows
US stock markets started the week on a positive note, with the Nasdaq leading gains and both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones ticking up.
This comes after a stretch of declines, giving investors some relief.
Investors expect a rate drop at the Fed's September meeting
A possible interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve is fueling optimism.
With over 80% of investors expecting a 0.25% rate drop at the Fed's September meeting, borrowing could get cheaper, which usually helps businesses grow and makes it easier for people to spend.
Slower job growth could lead to an economic boost
Slower job growth has made investors hopeful that the Fed will ease up after months of tight policies.
If rates go down, it could boost lending and spending without stoking inflation too much—potentially keeping the economy steady through uncertain times.