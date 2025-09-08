India's tea production jumps 14% in July 2025
India's tea industry made a solid comeback in July 2025, with production jumping 14% to 171.72 million kg compared to July last year.
This rebound follows a tough month hit by bad weather, but overall output for January to July also climbed—now at 641.44 million kg, up from 564.44 million kg in the same period last year.
Regional performance
Assam really pulled its weight this July, boosting its tea output by 24% thanks to good harvests in the Assam Valley and Cachar regions.
West Bengal wasn't far behind, with nearly a 10% increase led by Dooars, Terai, and Darjeeling areas.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu struggled due to heavy rain and less sunshine, causing its tea output to dip by 15%.
Different tea types on the rise
Not just more tea overall—different varieties grew too!
CTC (Crush Tear Curl) teas rose over 12%, Orthodox teas jumped an impressive 31%, and green tea was up by about 17%.
Even with weather challenges earlier this year, India's tea sector showed it can bounce back fast when conditions improve.