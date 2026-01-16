Bill Gates plans to wind down Gates Foundation

Bill Gates , the co-founder of Microsoft , has started the process of shutting down the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The decision comes after more than two decades of global philanthropy. The foundation will officially close by 2045. In its final years, it is expected to spend nearly $200 billion before officially closing its doors.

Financial strategy Foundation's record budget and job cuts The foundation has approved a record $9 billion budget for 2026, its highest annual spending to date. The increased allocation is part of an effort to address rising challenges in global health, poverty alleviation, and education. Along with the higher program spending, the foundation also plans to cut its workforce by up to 500 positions over five years.

Strategic focus Foundation's focus areas and operational cost limits The foundation, which currently employs over 2,300 people, aims to achieve its job cut target through attrition and selective role reductions. The goal is to keep operating costs within a fixed cap of $1.25 billion annually or roughly 14% of the total budget. Despite the planned closure, the Gates Foundation will continue funding key initiatives such as maternal and child health, vaccine development, infectious disease prevention, and education programs.

