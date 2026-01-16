Bill Gates plans to wind down Gates Foundation
What's the story
Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, has started the process of shutting down the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The decision comes after more than two decades of global philanthropy. The foundation will officially close by 2045. In its final years, it is expected to spend nearly $200 billion before officially closing its doors.
Financial strategy
Foundation's record budget and job cuts
The foundation has approved a record $9 billion budget for 2026, its highest annual spending to date. The increased allocation is part of an effort to address rising challenges in global health, poverty alleviation, and education. Along with the higher program spending, the foundation also plans to cut its workforce by up to 500 positions over five years.
Strategic focus
Foundation's focus areas and operational cost limits
The foundation, which currently employs over 2,300 people, aims to achieve its job cut target through attrition and selective role reductions. The goal is to keep operating costs within a fixed cap of $1.25 billion annually or roughly 14% of the total budget. Despite the planned closure, the Gates Foundation will continue funding key initiatives such as maternal and child health, vaccine development, infectious disease prevention, and education programs.
Growth areas
Foundation's expansion and AI funding
The foundation is expanding its operational focus in Africa and India, with more program leadership and implementation shifting closer to regions most affected by diseases like HIV and tuberculosis. It is also directing additional funding toward the use of artificial intelligence tools in public-sector and health-related projects. Despite the challenges posed by humanitarian aid cuts from the US and other countries last year, philanthropic support remains critical for the foundation's work.