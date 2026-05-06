GCPL Q4 FY2026 net rises 10% to ₹452 cr

GCPL home care sales up 12%

GCPL's home care segment led the way with a 12% sales spike: think household insecticides and air fresheners doing well.

Standalone profits in India shot up 70%, even though revenue dipped slightly from last quarter.

Internationally, sales in Africa, the US and the Middle East jumped by 20%.

The company credits its success to new product ideas and smart investments, saying they're confident about keeping this momentum going.