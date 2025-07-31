GEAPP's ENTICE 2.0 is helping Indian clean energy startups
India's clean energy startups often get stuck dealing with complicated regulations, which makes investors hesitant.
The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) wants to change that. Their Energy Transitions Innovation Challenge (ENTICE), launched in 2023, is designed to help these startups grow and attract funding.
ENTICE 2.0, the latest round, began in January.
How smart meters can help
ENTICE 2.0 is all about using smart meter data and digital grids to build better business models for cleaner power.
It's running until March 2024 with support from BSES in Delhi and JVVNL in Rajasthan.
The first edition already helped a startup called REConnect Energy show how tech can make energy systems more efficient—something experts say is key for India's green future.