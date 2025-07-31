Agentic AI to transform 10 million+ jobs in India by 2030
By 2030, agentic AI—think smart and decision-making AI agents—will redefine over 10.35 million jobs across India, according to a new ServiceNow report.
Manufacturing will see the biggest changes, with retail and education not far behind.
Some routine roles may fade or evolve, but new opportunities are expected as humans and AI team up.
While some jobs will fade, new tech roles will emerge
Agentic AI isn't just changing old jobs—it's expected to create 3 million new tech roles in areas like software development, data engineering, and platform ownership.
Still, many Indian companies are struggling with the shift: data security worries are common, and lots of firms aren't sure what skills they'll need next.
Need for reskilling workers
The report highlights a big need for reskilling workers and setting clear rules for how AI is used.
If India gets this right, it could lead the world in how people and smart tech work together—but it'll take effort from companies, schools, and policymakers alike.