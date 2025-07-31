Agentic AI to transform 10 million+ jobs in India by 2030 Business Jul 31, 2025

By 2030, agentic AI—think smart and decision-making AI agents—will redefine over 10.35 million jobs across India, according to a new ServiceNow report.

Manufacturing will see the biggest changes, with retail and education not far behind.

Some routine roles may fade or evolve, but new opportunities are expected as humans and AI team up.