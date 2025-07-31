Next Article
Blinkit is now delivering prescription medicines—here's how it works
Blinkit (yep, the Zomato-backed quick delivery app) is testing out prescription medicine delivery in select Bengaluru neighborhoods.
Alongside their usual over-the-counter meds, you can now order things like antibiotics and nasal sprays.
If you don't have a prescription handy, Blinkit's got your back with free doctor consultations—your order will be packed safely by licensed pharmacies.
Blinkit's bigger push into healthcare
This move fits into Blinkit's bigger push into healthcare—they even launched a 10-minute ambulance service earlier in Gurugram.
With rivals like Swiggy and PhonePe also racing to deliver medicines fast, it's clear that instant healthcare access is becoming increasingly important in India.