Blinkit is now delivering prescription medicines—here's how it works Business Jul 31, 2025

Blinkit (yep, the Zomato-backed quick delivery app) is testing out prescription medicine delivery in select Bengaluru neighborhoods.

Alongside their usual over-the-counter meds, you can now order things like antibiotics and nasal sprays.

If you don't have a prescription handy, Blinkit's got your back with free doctor consultations—your order will be packed safely by licensed pharmacies.