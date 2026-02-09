GIFT Nifty jumps 230 points as India, US ink trade deal Business Feb 09, 2026

India and the US just inked a new trade deal, cutting US tariffs on Indian goods from 50% to 18%.

This move is expected to make Indian exports more attractive, bring in more foreign investment, and give the stock market a lift.

Early numbers show the GIFT Nifty index up by over 230 points. Sectors like auto parts, textiles, and fisheries are likely to see the biggest benefits, while electronics exports stay steady due to earlier exemptions.