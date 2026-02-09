GIFT Nifty jumps 230 points as India, US ink trade deal
India and the US just inked a new trade deal, cutting US tariffs on Indian goods from 50% to 18%.
This move is expected to make Indian exports more attractive, bring in more foreign investment, and give the stock market a lift.
Early numbers show the GIFT Nifty index up by over 230 points. Sectors like auto parts, textiles, and fisheries are likely to see the biggest benefits, while electronics exports stay steady due to earlier exemptions.
Nifty could keep climbing if it breaks key resistance levels
With tariff cuts making diamonds, chemicals, and cars more competitive globally, investors are feeling optimistic.
State-run financiers REC and PFC have accorded in-principle approval for restructuring, in the form of a merger, and the merged entity would remain a Government Company—another headline grabbing attention.
Plus, with easing global tensions and strong domestic spending on infrastructure, experts think the Nifty could keep climbing if it breaks key resistance levels around 25,900-26,000.