GIFT Nifty rises as Brent crude drops below $100 Business May 06, 2026

The Indian stock market is set for a positive start this Thursday, with GIFT Nifty showing a small uptick and Brent crude prices dropping below $100 (good news for inflation worries).

Global markets are also riding high: Nasdaq 100 futures jumped 1.6%, with both gages set to build on record highs, gold prices have surged, and Bitcoin is still on its winning streak.