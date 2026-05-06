GIFT Nifty rises as Brent crude drops below $100
Business
The Indian stock market is set for a positive start this Thursday, with GIFT Nifty showing a small uptick and Brent crude prices dropping below $100 (good news for inflation worries).
Global markets are also riding high: Nasdaq 100 futures jumped 1.6%, with both gages set to build on record highs, gold prices have surged, and Bitcoin is still on its winning streak.
Yields decline amid Washington Tehran talks
US and European government bonds rallied, sending yields lower and hinting at investor confidence.
Meanwhile, big-picture geopolitics are in play (Washington and Tehran are still hashing out nuclear talks, which adds a bit of uncertainty but hasn't dampened the overall optimism just yet).