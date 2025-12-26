GIFT Nifty signals a quiet start for Indian markets

With less money moving around today, big swings in stock prices aren't likely. Instead, investors might see better chances in specific sectors like private banks, metals, and autos. Religare suggests sticking to a "buy on dips" approach as long as Nifty stays strong.

What's behind the mood?

Markets slipped just before the holiday amid broad-based selling pressure.

Meanwhile in Asia, Japan's Nikkei rose, while Hong Kong markets remained closed for the holiday.

For context: Nifty finished 2025 up 10%, and higher valuations now mean large-cap stocks are relatively more attractive heading into Budget 2026.