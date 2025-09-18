GK Energy IPO: Solar-powered water pump maker seeks ₹464 crore

GK Energy has focused on engineering and building solar-powered pump systems for agriculture. They handle everything—from design to installation—and work closely with government schemes like PM-KUSUM, as well as local projects that need solar pumps with water storage.

Revenue quadrupled in just 2 years

Business is booming: revenue shot up from ₹285 crore in FY23 to ₹1,095 crore in FY25, and profits (EBITDA) climbed from ₹17 crore to nearly ₹200 crore.

The order book crossed ₹1,000 crore as of August 2025.

Most IPO funds will go toward working capital and general needs.

They're part of major renewable energy programs across several states.