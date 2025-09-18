GK Energy IPO: Solar-powered water pump maker seeks ₹464 crore
GK Energy—a Pune-based company making solar-powered water pumps for farms—is opening its IPO from September 19 to 23.
They're offering fresh shares worth ₹400 crore and promoters are selling ₹64 crore more.
Share price is set at ₹145-₹153, with gray market buzz hinting at a listing near ₹198.
They design and install solar-powered agricultural pumps
GK Energy has focused on engineering and building solar-powered pump systems for agriculture.
They handle everything—from design to installation—and work closely with government schemes like PM-KUSUM, as well as local projects that need solar pumps with water storage.
Revenue quadrupled in just 2 years
Business is booming: revenue shot up from ₹285 crore in FY23 to ₹1,095 crore in FY25, and profits (EBITDA) climbed from ₹17 crore to nearly ₹200 crore.
The order book crossed ₹1,000 crore as of August 2025.
Most IPO funds will go toward working capital and general needs.
They're part of major renewable energy programs across several states.