Global chip shortage could make your next phone or laptop pricier
A global memory chip shortage that reached an unprecedented level in late 2025 is set to push up the prices of smartphones and PCs through 2027.
With companies like Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron focusing more on making chips for AI tech, regular devices are getting less supply, which means higher costs for everyday gadgets.
What this means for your devices
Budget phones might lose out on some cool features or get more expensive, while big brands like Apple can handle the shortage better because they secure memory supplies long in advance.
PCs could see price jumps of up to 20%, especially with new "AI PCs" launching soon.
Overall, expect fewer deals and a move away from the affordable tech we've gotten used to—all because AI is now driving how chips are made and where they go.