Global chip shortage could make your next phone or laptop pricier

What this means for your devices

Budget phones might lose out on some cool features or get more expensive, while big brands like Apple can handle the shortage better because they secure memory supplies long in advance.

PCs could see price jumps of up to 20%, especially with new "AI PCs" launching soon.

Overall, expect fewer deals and a move away from the affordable tech we've gotten used to—all because AI is now driving how chips are made and where they go.