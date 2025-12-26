Lenskart shares surge 4% after acquiring a Korean start-up

Lenskart Solutions Ltd 's shares rose nearly 4% on Friday, hitting ₹471.35 on the BSE. The spike in share price comes after the company announced its latest acquisition in South Korea . The move has drawn strong buying interest from investors despite a generally subdued market. A total of 1.35 million equity shares of Lenskart were traded on the BSE and NSE, worth some ₹63.55 crore at current market prices, according to data from stock exchanges.

Market standing Market cap and share performance Lenskart's shares have traded between ₹356.10 and ₹495 on the NSE in the last 52 weeks. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹80,324.49 crore as of December 26, 2025. The recent acquisition news has kept Lenskart in focus on the final trading day of the week, with investors showing strong interest in its stock despite a generally subdued market atmosphere.

Acquisition details Acquisition of iiNeer Corp in South Korea Lenskart's wholly-owned subsidiary, Lenskart Solutions Pte. Ltd., Singapore, has announced an investment of KRW 3 billion (around ₹18.6 crore) to acquire a 29.24% stake in iiNeer Corp., Ltd., a South Korean optical machinery start-up. The deal was approved by the board of Lenskart Singapore on December 24 and will see the purchase of 123,945 preference shares in iiNeer through cash consideration by January 31, 2026.

Strategic move iiNeer Corp's focus and Lenskart's investment goals Founded in 2020, iiNeer specializes in designing, manufacturing, and selling technology-enabled optical equipment such as lens-edging machines. The company had a turnover of KRW 177.77 million in the calendar year 2024. Lenskart's investment is aimed at building proprietary capabilities in core equipment, especially lens edging systems such as edgers, tracers, and blockers. The company expects this move to enhance operating efficiencies and reduce capital expenditure on equipment over time.