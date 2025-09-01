Global Health's stock jumps 2% on impressive earnings

In Q1 FY26 (April-June 2025), Global Health pulled in ₹1,030.84 crore in revenue—up nearly 20% from last year—and net profit soared almost 50% to ₹158.98 crore. Over the past three years, annual revenue jumped from ₹2,166.59 crore (2022) to ₹3,692.32 crore (2025), showing real momentum.

Debt super low at 0.10

Despite all that growth, earnings per share barely moved—₹17.92 now vs ₹17.80 last year—but the company keeps its debt super low (debt-to-equity ratio: 0.10) and has a hefty market cap of about ₹37,000 crore as of September 2025.

Plus, shareholders get a final dividend payout this August—always a nice bonus!