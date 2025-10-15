Global oil supply could exceed demand by 4 million barrels/day Business Oct 15, 2025

Oil prices have taken a noticeable dip this October, with too much oil being produced and the US-China trade spat making things worse.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) says we could see supply outstrip demand by nearly four million barrels a day in 2026, mostly because OPEC+ and others keep pumping more even though people aren't buying as much.