Godrej Interio targets 5,000cr by March 2027 with 25% growth

Godrej Interio 55% projects 45% retail

Most of Godrej Interio's money comes from big interior projects (55%) and retail furniture sales (45%).

The Indian furniture market is huge but mostly unorganized, so there's a lot of room for brands like this to grow.

With seven factories across India, a dedicated export unit in Chennai, and over 1,000 showrooms plus strong online sales (11% of revenue), they're everywhere.

They're also focusing on Tamil Nadu next year with a goal of ₹65 crore from the state—most of it expected from Chennai—as part of their plan to reach more customers in untapped markets.