Godrej Interio targets 5,000cr by March 2027 with 25% growth
Godrej Interio, the furniture brand from Godrej Enterprises, is going for a major boost, planning to grow revenue by 25% and hit ₹5,000 crore by March 2027.
This push is part of an even bigger dream to double that number to ₹10,000 crore by fiscal 2029.
FY26, they clocked in at ₹4,000 crore with similar momentum.
Godrej Interio 55% projects 45% retail
Most of Godrej Interio's money comes from big interior projects (55%) and retail furniture sales (45%).
The Indian furniture market is huge but mostly unorganized, so there's a lot of room for brands like this to grow.
With seven factories across India, a dedicated export unit in Chennai, and over 1,000 showrooms plus strong online sales (11% of revenue), they're everywhere.
They're also focusing on Tamil Nadu next year with a goal of ₹65 crore from the state—most of it expected from Chennai—as part of their plan to reach more customers in untapped markets.