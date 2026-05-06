Gold and silver rise as dollar weakens and oil dips
Business
Gold and silver got a boost on Wednesday, with both metals rising as the US dollar weakened and oil prices dipped.
Internationally, gold hit $4,632.90 per ounce (up 1.41%) and silver reached $75.41 per ounce (up 2.49%).
In India, gold futures closed at ₹149,838 per 10gm and silver at ₹244,420 per kilogram, both seeing modest gains.
Oil falls on U.S.-Iran hopes
Oil prices dropped on hopes of better U.S.-Iran relations, which pushed more investors toward safe-haven assets like gold and silver amid ongoing global uncertainties.
Analyst Jateen Trivedi pointed out that people are buying gold at lower prices but staying cautious ahead of key US jobs data, which could shake up interest rates and short-term trends for these metals.