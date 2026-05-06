Gold and silver rise as dollar weakens and oil dips Business May 06, 2026

Gold and silver got a boost on Wednesday, with both metals rising as the US dollar weakened and oil prices dipped.

Internationally, gold hit $4,632.90 per ounce (up 1.41%) and silver reached $75.41 per ounce (up 2.49%).

In India, gold futures closed at ₹149,838 per 10gm and silver at ₹244,420 per kilogram, both seeing modest gains.