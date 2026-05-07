Gold at $4,688 as Iran considers US peace deal Business May 07, 2026

Gold is hanging out near a one-week high at $4,688 per ounce after a big 3% jump on Wednesday.

The reason? Investors are watching closely as Iran considers a US peace deal that would formally end the war while leaving unresolved its ongoing conflict over nuclear issues and the Strait of Hormuz.

Even June gold futures inched up, showing how much these negotiations are shaping market vibes right now.