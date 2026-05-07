Gold at $4,688 as Iran considers US peace deal
Business
Gold is hanging out near a one-week high at $4,688 per ounce after a big 3% jump on Wednesday.
The reason? Investors are watching closely as Iran considers a US peace deal that would formally end the war while leaving unresolved its ongoing conflict over nuclear issues and the Strait of Hormuz.
Even June gold futures inched up, showing how much these negotiations are shaping market vibes right now.
Stocks hit records awaiting jobs report
Stocks just hit record highs while oil and the dollar dipped, all thanks to optimism around the U.S.-Iran talks.
Meanwhile, April's private payroll numbers came in strong, and everyone's waiting for Friday's jobs report, which could sway what the Federal Reserve does next.