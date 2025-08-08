Next Article
Gold crosses ₹1.02 lakh in India: What's driving the surge
Gold just hit a new record in India—crossing ₹1.02 lakh for 10gm, with Delhi and Hyderabad leading the jump.
Prices have been climbing, even though global gold rates aren't at their peak.
Weaker rupee, strong demand push prices higher
Demand for gold is strong, pushing prices higher. A weaker rupee means importing gold costs more, adding to the surge.
As Surendra Mehta from the India Bullion and Jewellers Association puts it, gold has now broken key barriers internationally—so there could be more action ahead if you're tracking prices or thinking of buying.