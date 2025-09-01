Next Article
Gold hits record high as US dollar weakens
Gold just smashed records, reaching $3,545 per ounce on September 1, 2025—a huge 30% jump since January.
The main reason? The US dollar keeps slipping, making gold a go-to for global investors looking for something more stable.
Central banks are buying gold at an unprecedented pace
Central banks are stocking up big time—about 80 metric tons every month. With the Federal Reserve likely to cut interest rates soon and ongoing global tensions, gold is seen as a safe bet.
Even major players like Goldman Sachs and UBS have raised their price predictions as demand keeps climbing.
Some analysts think we might see gold cross $3,700 if this trend continues.