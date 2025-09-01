India's wealth set to double by 2031, says report

Domestic investors have pumped in $60B this year alone

The ultra-rich crowd in India is expanding fast, with that group growing at about 12% each year.

Overall, the nation's wealth pool is rising even faster than GDP, thanks to new industries popping up and investors cashing in on business successes.

Plus, domestic institutional investors have poured in $60 billion during the first seven-eight months of this year alone—helping keep markets steady even when foreign investments waver.