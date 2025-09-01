Next Article
Indian Railways logs 8.5% jump in freight loading this August
Indian Railways just logged an 8.5% jump in freight loading this August, moving 130.9 million tons—up from 120.6 million tons last year.
Over April to August FY25, they've already shifted 673.64 million tons, outpacing last year's numbers for the same stretch.
Diversifying what they carry helped them
Even with heavy rains slowing coal movement, Indian Railways leaned into diversifying what they carry—think more finished steel (up a big 22%), coal (up 9%), mineral oil (4.5%), and 6% in Domestic Containers and 5% in EXIM containers.
All this helped push freight earnings to a record ₹14,100 crore in August, with Balance Other Goods seeing a 31% growth.