Indian Railways logs 8.5% jump in freight loading this August

Diversifying what they carry helped them

Even with heavy rains slowing coal movement, Indian Railways leaned into diversifying what they carry—think more finished steel (up a big 22%), coal (up 9%), mineral oil (4.5%), and 6% in Domestic Containers and 5% in EXIM containers.

All this helped push freight earnings to a record ₹14,100 crore in August, with Balance Other Goods seeing a 31% growth.