Why Reliance is betting big on FMCG brands

RCPL's rapid growth and Reliance Retail's massive revenue

RCPL, launched in late 2022, has been snapping up well-known names like Campa Cola and teaming up with Maliban Biscuits to build its lineup.

Meanwhile, Reliance Retail isn't slowing down—it reported a massive ₹3.3 lakh crore revenue for FY25 and plans to open thousands more stores every year.

With digital platforms like Ajio and JioMart also in play, analysts are pretty upbeat about Reliance's chances to grow big across groceries, fashion, and electronics—even with the retail sector facing some bumps along the way.