Why Reliance is betting big on FMCG brands
Reliance Retail is licensing its FMCG brands—think snacks and daily essentials—to Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL) as part of a big restructuring.
The goal? To let RCPL focus on creating and growing these brands, while making FMCG a fully-owned arm of Reliance Industries.
Right now, FMCG brings in about ₹10,000 crore (5% of total revenue), but Reliance has set an ambitious target: hit ₹1 lakh crore in five years.
This move was announced at their AGM in August 2025.
RCPL's rapid growth and Reliance Retail's massive revenue
RCPL, launched in late 2022, has been snapping up well-known names like Campa Cola and teaming up with Maliban Biscuits to build its lineup.
Meanwhile, Reliance Retail isn't slowing down—it reported a massive ₹3.3 lakh crore revenue for FY25 and plans to open thousands more stores every year.
With digital platforms like Ajio and JioMart also in play, analysts are pretty upbeat about Reliance's chances to grow big across groceries, fashion, and electronics—even with the retail sector facing some bumps along the way.