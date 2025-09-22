Gold hits record high in India: What's behind the jump

If you're wondering why gold's suddenly so popular: the US Fed recently cut rates by 25 basis points and hinted at more cuts this year, making gold a go-to for anyone worried about inflation. Add in a weaker rupee and sluggish stock markets, and it's no surprise demand for gold is booming—prices are up over 40% in 2025 alone.

What's happening with gold and silver globally?

Big central banks are buying up gold, and worries about tariffs aren't helping calm things down.

Even though some trading signals have cooled off lately, MCX gold futures are still holding strong above key levels.

Silver is also near its highest point in 14 years.

Globally, spot gold was at $3,688.76 an ounce on Monday morning—so it's not just an India thing!