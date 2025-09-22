New GST rates kick in: Why your phone won't get cheaper
India's new GST rules kicked in on September 22, 2025, simplifying tax rates to just two slabs.
Electronics like TVs and air conditioners now have lower taxes—making them more affordable.
But if you were hoping for cheaper smartphones or laptops, there's no change; they're still taxed at 18%.
Mobile phones and laptops still taxed at 18%
Even with the tax cuts on other gadgets, the government kept mobile phones and laptops at the same rate.
This helps keep tax revenue steady from India's booming smartphone market, but it also means your next phone won't be any lighter on your wallet.
What about festive sales?
While these GST tweaks don't drop phone prices right now, you can still score deals during festive sales or online offers.
The bigger win is for anyone eyeing essential home electronics—those are where you'll see real savings thanks to the new GST rates.