GST 2.0: These items will cost more from tomorrow

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, led by the Indian central government, is set to implement a major reform from Monday, 22 September 2025. The current four-slab GST structure will be replaced with a simplified two-tier system. Under this new system, goods sold in India will be taxed at either 5% or 18%, depending on their nature. However, the revised GST structure also introduces a special 40% tax slab, replacing the mandatory Compensation Cess levied on certain products.

Scenario Luxury cars, 2-wheelers to see price hike Under the new system, 'sin goods' like cigarettes and pan masala will be taxed at a whopping 40%. A similar tax has been slapped on luxury cars with an internal combustion engine (ICE) capacity of over 1,200cc and a length exceeding four meters. This category includes SUVs or MPVs that were earlier taxed at a 28% GST rate plus a 22% Cess charge on top of the ex-showroom price. The new tax structure will also apply to two-wheelers above 350cc.

Beverage tax Soft drinks will also get costlier Soft drinks and other non-alcoholic beverages, such as Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Mountain Dew, and Fanta, will see a price hike under the new GST structure. The central government has increased the GST rate to 40% from its previous level of 28%. This tax slab will also cover aerated sugary drinks and carbonated fruit drinks with fruit juice.