Patanjali products are now cheaper in India: Check new prices

Baba Ramdev 's Patanjali Foods Limited has announced a major price cut across its entire product range. The reduction covers both food and non-food items, bringing down the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) on a variety of products. This move comes as India prepares to implement its next-generation GST reforms from September 22. The new structure will replace the current four-rate system with two slabs of 5% and 18%, while keeping a special 40% rate for luxury and sin goods.

Product range Nutrela soya range sees major price cut Patanjali's new price list covers a wide array of products, from daily essentials to health and wellness items. The Nutrela soya range has seen a major price cut with 1kg packs now costing ₹190, down from ₹210 earlier. Even the 200g packs have been reduced in price from ₹50 to ₹47. Biscuits and cookies have also become cheaper with Marie Biscuit (225g) now costing ₹27 as opposed to the previous cost of ₹30.

Price cuts Personal care products also become cheaper Patanjali's Twisty Tasty Noodles (50g) now costs ₹9.35, down from ₹10 earlier. The Atta Noodles Chatpata (60g) is now priced at ₹11.25 as opposed to the previous cost of ₹12. In the personal care segment, Dant Kanti Natural toothpaste (200g) has been reduced to ₹106 from its earlier price of ₹120 while the Kesh Kanti hair care range is now priced between ₹89 and ₹106.