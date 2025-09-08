Gold prices in India drop by ₹600: Check rates
Gold prices in India dropped by ₹606 to ₹1,07,122 per 10gm on Monday, September 9, 2025, just after hitting an all-time high last Friday.
Silver also slipped by ₹977 to ₹1,23,720 per kilogram.
The dip mainly comes from investors cashing in profits and a cool-off in global bullion prices.
Factors affecting gold, silver prices
Even with these drops, gold and silver are still go-to safe havens for investors—especially when the economy feels shaky or currencies are unpredictable.
China's been stacking up gold for 10 months straight as of August 2025 (then worth $253.84 billion), showing that global demand is strong.
Plus, the US in early September 2025 kept gold exempt from some tariffs, giving markets another reason to stay interested.
What about global gold demand?
Gold's recent slide lines up with lower expectations for US interest rate hikes after weak job data in September 2025 raised hopes of possible rate cuts ahead.
A softer dollar and ongoing world tensions have actually helped keep demand for gold steady.
And with festival season buying at home, prices are still hovering near their all-time highs—so it's not all doom and gloom if you're keeping an eye on precious metals this year.