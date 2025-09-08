Gold prices in India drop by ₹600: Check rates

Factors affecting gold, silver prices

Even with these drops, gold and silver are still go-to safe havens for investors—especially when the economy feels shaky or currencies are unpredictable.

China's been stacking up gold for 10 months straight as of August 2025 (then worth $253.84 billion), showing that global demand is strong.

Plus, the US in early September 2025 kept gold exempt from some tariffs, giving markets another reason to stay interested.