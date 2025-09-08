MIC Electronics zooms 50% in 3 days: What's driving the rally Business Sep 08, 2025

MIC Electronics' stock has shot up almost 50% over the last three trading sessions, with today's trading session alone seeing a 19% spike to an intraday high of ₹77.9 on the NSE.

Trading was buzzing, with 3.35 crore shares exchanged until noon and a turnover of ₹254.27 crore, pushing the company's market value to about ₹1,856 crore.