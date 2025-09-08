Alibaba's new AI model has over 1 trillion parameters

Qwen-3-Max-Preview is a strong addition to the Qwen series

Qwen-3-Max-Preview is built to better understand text and handle complex tasks, making it a strong addition to the Qwen series launched earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Alibaba's cloud revenue soared 26% last quarter to $34.73 billion, and the company just invested $100 million in robotics startup X Square Robot.

By the end of this year, Alibaba wants all its wholesale platforms powered by AI—showing it's serious about leading in tech.