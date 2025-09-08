Alibaba's new AI model has over 1 trillion parameters
Alibaba's stock jumped 4% in Hong Kong on September 8, 2025, after it announced the release of Qwen-3-Max-Preview—its latest AI model with over one trillion parameters.
OpenAI's GPT-4.5 is estimated to have more parameters, with a count of 5 to 7 trillion.
The model is now open to developers worldwide through Alibaba Cloud and OpenRouter.
Qwen-3-Max-Preview is a strong addition to the Qwen series
Qwen-3-Max-Preview is built to better understand text and handle complex tasks, making it a strong addition to the Qwen series launched earlier this year.
Meanwhile, Alibaba's cloud revenue soared 26% last quarter to $34.73 billion, and the company just invested $100 million in robotics startup X Square Robot.
By the end of this year, Alibaba wants all its wholesale platforms powered by AI—showing it's serious about leading in tech.