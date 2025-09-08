Next Article
US ends chip export waivers for Samsung, SK Hynix
The US is ending indefinite export waivers for Samsung and SK Hynix's chip factories in China.
Instead, both companies will now need to apply every year for licenses to send chipmaking supplies, with strict limits on quantities—so they can keep current production running but can't upgrade or expand their Chinese plants.
More paperwork, uncertainty for companies
This change ramps up US efforts (since 2022) to limit China's access to advanced chips and AI tech.
It puts South Korea in a tough spot between its US ally and major trading partner China.
For Samsung and SK Hynix—key suppliers worldwide—it means more paperwork, more uncertainty, and possible supply chain headaches if things get stuck in red tape.