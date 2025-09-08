Next Article
Bharat Forge jumps 5% on new defense manufacturing complex
Bharat Forge's stock got a nice boost—up over 5%—after the company announced it's building a new defense manufacturing complex in Andhra Pradesh.
The facility, set up by its subsidiary Agneyastra Energetics, fits into India's ambitious plan to ramp up defense production to ₹3 lakh crore and exports to ₹50,000 crore by 2029.
New orders and international partnerships in the pipeline
Bharat Forge isn't stopping there—it landed a ₹4,000 crore order for advanced artillery (184 ATAGS platforms) for FY2025.
Its subsidiary also grabbed a 25% stake in Italy's EdgeLab, which works on underwater drones.
Plus, another new plant near Pune is expected to be up and running by the first half of FY2026.