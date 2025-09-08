India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 in works to boost chipmaking Business Sep 08, 2025

India is ramping up its plans to boost chip manufacturing with the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 (ISM 2.0).

The government aims to table the cabinet note for approval by October 2025, responding to industry feedback and running low funds from the first phase.

This new version will raise support for the sector, with industry seeking an increase in investment to $20 billion to attract more semiconductor projects, though the final outlay has not yet been decided.