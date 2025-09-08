Next Article
Schaeffler India's stock rises on back of solid quarterly results
Schaeffler India's stock climbed 1.38% to ₹3,833.80 on Monday, thanks to another solid quarter.
For April-June 2025 (Q1 FY26), the company posted revenue of ₹2,352.59 crore and net profit of ₹287.11 crore—both up from the previous quarter.
Annual revenue and profit numbers
Looking at the bigger picture, Schaeffler India's annual revenue for FY24 hit ₹8,232.38 crore, with profits rising to ₹938.86 crore from last year's ₹899.02 crore.
Even with higher spending lately, they're still debt-free and generating strong cash flow—helping them keep their edge in the market.