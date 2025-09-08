Next Article
Honeywell Automation's stock jumps 2% on record quarterly sales
Honeywell Automation India's stock climbed 2.06% to ₹36,130 on Monday, following its strongest quarterly sales in over a year.
The company pulled in ₹1,183 crore revenue for the June 2025 quarter—a 23% jump from last year.
Profit dipped to ₹124 crore
Even with the sales surge, profit dipped to ₹124 crore.
Still, Honeywell's balance sheet is rock-solid: zero debt.
For the full year ending March 2025, it logged ₹4,189 crore in revenue.
Investors optimistic about Honeywell's growth trajectory
The share price bump suggests investors are betting on Honeywell's steady growth and strong fundamentals.
The company announced a final dividend of ₹105 per share, effective June 16, 2025, and analysts remain upbeat thanks to robust sales momentum and clean finances.