Amanta Healthcare IPO oversubscribed 5.4x; GMP indicates 7% listing gain

Based in Ahmedabad since 1994, Amanta Healthcare makes sterile liquid medicines and medical devices—think IV fluids, eye drops, and first-aid products—at its plant in Gujarat . They use advanced aseptic tech for safer production.

Financials and use of IPO funds

For FY25 (ending March this year), revenue hit ₹274.7 crore and profit after tax jumped to ₹10.5 crore from last year's ₹3.6 crore; EBITDA margin was strong at over 21%.

IPO funds will go toward new manufacturing lines (₹70cr for SteriPort, ₹30cr for Small Volume Parenterals) and general corporate needs.

The issue is priced at around 47 times FY25 earnings—so moderate gains expected on debut.