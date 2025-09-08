Amanta Healthcare IPO oversubscribed 5.4x; GMP indicates 7% listing gain
Amanta Healthcare's IPO got a huge response. The company raised ₹126 crore by issuing one crore new shares at ₹120-₹126 each, and promoter holding will drop from 85.6% to 63.6%.
Shares are set to list on September 9, with a Grey Market Premium hinting at about a 7% listing gain.
The company makes sterile liquid medicines and medical devices
Based in Ahmedabad since 1994, Amanta Healthcare makes sterile liquid medicines and medical devices—think IV fluids, eye drops, and first-aid products—at its plant in Gujarat.
They use advanced aseptic tech for safer production.
Financials and use of IPO funds
For FY25 (ending March this year), revenue hit ₹274.7 crore and profit after tax jumped to ₹10.5 crore from last year's ₹3.6 crore; EBITDA margin was strong at over 21%.
IPO funds will go toward new manufacturing lines (₹70cr for SteriPort, ₹30cr for Small Volume Parenterals) and general corporate needs.
The issue is priced at around 47 times FY25 earnings—so moderate gains expected on debut.