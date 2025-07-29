Next Article
Gold prices slip to $3,308/oz, silver down 0.1%
Gold slipped a bit on Tuesday—spot prices down 0.2% to $3,308.39/oz—as markets reacted to the US and EU imposing a 15% import tariff on most EU goods, which is half the threatened rate, and extending a truce with China.
Gold's in a tough spot
Gold usually shines when things feel shaky, but with trade worries easing, fewer people are rushing to buy it for safety.
Plus, the US dollar is stronger right now, making gold pricier for buyers overseas.
Everyone's watching the Federal Reserve's meeting this week; rates will likely stay put for now, but there's talk of a possible cut in September.
What's happening with other precious metals?
It's a mixed bag: silver dipped 0.1%, platinum edged up 0.4%, and palladium slid by 0.7%.
Basically, global politics are steering where these metals go next.