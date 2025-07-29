Aditya Infotech's ₹1,300 crore IPO opens today: Key details here
Aditya Infotech Ltd (AIL), known for CP Plus security products, just opened its ₹1,300 crore IPO from July 29-31.
The offer includes a fresh issue of ₹500 crore and an ₹800 crore sale by promoters.
Shares are priced between ₹640-675, with a minimum bid of 22 shares.
AIL manufactures everything from CCTV cameras to smart home gadgets
AIL makes everything from CCTV cameras and DVRs to smart home IoT gadgets and AI-powered number plate recognition systems—all under the CP Plus brand.
Their factory in Andhra Pradesh can churn out 17.2 million units a year, and they employ about 3,000 people.
How the share allocation works?
Big investors like the Government of Singapore and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority have already put in ₹582 crore as anchor investors.
Shares are split up for different groups: 75% go to institutional buyers, 15% to non-institutional investors, and just 10% for retail folks. Employees get a special discounted rate too.
Financially, AIL saw revenue jump to ₹3,112 crore in FY25 with profits tripling to ₹351 crore—they're planning to use some IPO funds to pay off debt and boost future growth.
```