Aditya Infotech's ₹1,300 crore IPO opens today: Key details here

AIL makes everything from CCTV cameras and DVRs to smart home IoT gadgets and AI-powered number plate recognition systems—all under the CP Plus brand. Their factory in Andhra Pradesh can churn out 17.2 million units a year, and they employ about 3,000 people.

How the share allocation works?

Big investors like the Government of Singapore and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority have already put in ₹582 crore as anchor investors.

Shares are split up for different groups: 75% go to institutional buyers, 15% to non-institutional investors, and just 10% for retail folks. Employees get a special discounted rate too.

Financially, AIL saw revenue jump to ₹3,112 crore in FY25 with profits tripling to ₹351 crore—they're planning to use some IPO funds to pay off debt and boost future growth.

