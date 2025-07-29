Next Article
Euro drops 1.3% as US-EU trade deal shakes up markets
The euro dropped sharply after the US and EU signed a trade deal that puts a 15% tariff on EU goods, making the euro lose 1.3%—its biggest slide in over two months—before bouncing back a bit.
The stronger dollar also pushed the British pound to its lowest point in two months.
France called the agreement a 'dark day' for Europe
France called the agreement a "dark day" for Europe, while Germany warned of tough economic times ahead.
With global currencies shifting and new US-China trade talks happening too, everyone's watching to see how these moves will shake up economies around the world.