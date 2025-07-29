Singapore investors, build Andhra Pradesh, says Naidu

How AP plans to attract opportunities in various sectors

Naidu's pitch isn't just about building stuff—it's about making Andhra Pradesh a hub for clean energy, tech, and innovation.

He announced new ArcelorMittal and Google facilities in Visakhapatnam, aiming for 160 GW of green energy by 2030.

By teaming up with Singapore's talent and capital, Andhra hopes to attract fresh opportunities in areas like semiconductors, biotech, logistics, and tourism—opening doors for young professionals while strengthening India-Southeast Asia ties.