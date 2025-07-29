Singapore investors, build Andhra Pradesh, says Naidu
Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is calling on Singaporean investors to help supercharge the state's infrastructure and industry.
At a major business forum packed with 500+ Singaporean investors, he spotlighted big projects—from new ports and airports to Tata-backed industrial corridors and a Quantum Valley in Amravati.
How AP plans to attract opportunities in various sectors
Naidu's pitch isn't just about building stuff—it's about making Andhra Pradesh a hub for clean energy, tech, and innovation.
He announced new ArcelorMittal and Google facilities in Visakhapatnam, aiming for 160 GW of green energy by 2030.
By teaming up with Singapore's talent and capital, Andhra hopes to attract fresh opportunities in areas like semiconductors, biotech, logistics, and tourism—opening doors for young professionals while strengthening India-Southeast Asia ties.